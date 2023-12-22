The Golden State Warriors (13-14) will attempt to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (5-22) on December 22, 2023 at Chase Center.

Warriors vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Warriors vs Wizards Additional Info

Warriors Stats Insights

This season, the Warriors have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% lower than the 50.0% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.

Golden State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.0% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at first.

The Warriors score 116.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 126.5 the Wizards give up.

When Golden State puts up more than 126.5 points, it is 3-1.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Washington has a 4-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The Wizards' 117.0 points per game are only 1.0 more point than the 116.0 the Warriors give up.

Washington is 4-12 when it scores more than 116.0 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Warriors have been worse at home this year, putting up 114.2 points per game, compared to 118.6 per game in road games.

In home games, Golden State is ceding 1.4 fewer points per game (115.3) than on the road (116.7).

In home games, the Warriors are sinking 0.3 fewer treys per game (14.8) than in road games (15.1). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to on the road (37.3%).

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are better offensively, putting up 117.5 points per game, compared to 116.7 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 128.0 points per game at home, and 125.6 on the road.

Washington is conceding more points at home (128.0 per game) than away (125.6).

The Wizards collect 2.3 more assists per game at home (29.1) than on the road (26.8).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gary Payton II Out Calf Brandin Podziemski Questionable Back

Wizards Injuries