Shiawassee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Shiawassee County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Almont High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corunna High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.