Can we expect Shayne Gostisbehere lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gostisbehere stats and insights

  • In five of 31 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
  • He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:23 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:29 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:19 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.