Can we expect Shayne Gostisbehere lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In five of 31 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

He has two goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:23 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:29 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:19 Away W 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

