Saint Clair County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Saint Clair County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Yale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Yale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Huron High School at Croswell-Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Croswell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
