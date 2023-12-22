Alex DeBrincat and Travis Konecny are two of the top players to watch when the Detroit Red Wings meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, December 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Detroit, DeBrincat has 28 points in 32 games (15 goals, 13 assists).

Dylan Larkin has chipped in with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists).

Lucas Raymond's total of 24 points is via 10 goals and 14 assists.

Alex Lyon (4-3-0) has a 2.1 goals against average and a .932% save percentage (third-best in league).

Flyers Players to Watch

Philadelphia's Konecny has collected 11 assists and 16 goals in 32 games. That's good for 27 points.

Sean Couturier has made a big impact for Philadelphia this season with 22 points (eight goals and 14 assists).

This season, Travis Sanheim has four goals and 18 assists for Detroit.

In the crease, Samuel Ersson's record stands at 8-4-2 on the season, giving up 36 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 322 saves with an .899% save percentage (44th in the league).

Red Wings vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 5th 3.5 Goals Scored 2.88 23rd 19th 3.25 Goals Allowed 2.66 6th 19th 30.2 Shots 32.6 6th 23rd 31.7 Shots Allowed 28.3 5th 15th 21.8% Power Play % 10.78% 31st 20th 78.45% Penalty Kill % 86.27% 4th

