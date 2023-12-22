The Detroit Red Wings (15-13-4) have -140 moneyline odds to win when they host the Philadelphia Flyers (18-11-3), who have +115 odds, on Friday, December 22 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Betting Trends

In the 10 times this season the Red Wings have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 5-5 in those games.

The Flyers have been made the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent 13 times.

Detroit has not played a game this season shorter than -140 moneyline odds.

Philadelphia has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +115.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-6 7-3-0 6.4 3.10 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 3.10 3.80 7 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 4-5-1 6.3 2.80 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 2.80 2.20 4 12.9% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

