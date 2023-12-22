Having dropped four in a row, the Detroit Red Wings welcome in the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Red Wings look to hold off the Flyers on NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs Flyers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Red Wings vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/16/2023 Flyers Red Wings 1-0 PHI

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have given up 104 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 21st in league play in goals against.

The Red Wings' 112 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 32 15 13 28 15 17 43.8% Dylan Larkin 26 11 16 27 15 14 52.6% Lucas Raymond 32 10 14 24 14 14 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 31 5 18 23 13 8 - Moritz Seider 32 5 14 19 15 13 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 85 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is ninth in the NHL.

The Flyers' 92 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Flyers are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that stretch.

Flyers Key Players