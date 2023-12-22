Red Wings vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - December 22
Going into a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (18-11-3), the Detroit Red Wings (15-13-4) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 at Little Caesars Arena.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ville Husso
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alex Lyon
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Klim Kostin
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Noah Cates
|LW
|Out
|Foot
|Carter Hart
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings' 112 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.
- They have the league's 10th-best goal differential at +8.
Flyers Season Insights
- With 92 goals (2.9 per game), the Flyers have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
- Philadelphia's total of 85 goals given up (2.7 per game) is ninth-best in the league.
- They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +7.
Red Wings vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-140)
|Flyers (+115)
|6
