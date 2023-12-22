The Detroit Red Wings, including Moritz Seider, are in action Friday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Seider's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Moritz Seider vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Seider has averaged 21:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Seider has a goal in five games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 32 games this year, Seider has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Seider has an assist in 10 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Seider's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Seider going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Seider Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 32 Games 4 19 Points 1 5 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

