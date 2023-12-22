In the upcoming tilt versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Moritz Seider to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

In five of 32 games this season, Seider has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Seider has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 7.9% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:49 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:04 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:36 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:01 Away W 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

