Livingston County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Livingston County, Michigan today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy at Inter-City Baptist High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.