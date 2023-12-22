Lapeer County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Lapeer County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Almont High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
