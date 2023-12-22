In the upcoming tilt versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jake Walman to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

In six of 30 games this season, Walman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (five shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Walman's shooting percentage is 11.3%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 20:22 Away W 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

