The Detroit Red Wings, with Daniel Sprong, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Thinking about a bet on Sprong? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Daniel Sprong vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

Sprong's plus-minus this season, in 13:23 per game on the ice, is +5.

Sprong has a goal in seven of 32 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Sprong has recorded a point in a game 17 times this year over 32 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Sprong has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

Sprong has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Sprong has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sprong Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 32 Games 3 19 Points 0 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

