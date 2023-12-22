Will Daniel Sprong score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings play the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

  • Sprong has scored in seven of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 9.0% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:15 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:24 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 10:16 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 11:03 Away W 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

