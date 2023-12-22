The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Christian Fischer light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

In two of 31 games this season, Fischer has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).

Fischer has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:05 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:11 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:06 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 9:50 Away W 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

