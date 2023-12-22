Will Ben Chiarot Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 22?
Can we count on Ben Chiarot finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Chiarot stats and insights
- In two of 32 games this season, Chiarot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Chiarot has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Chiarot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:37
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Red Wings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
