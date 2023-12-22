Can we count on Ben Chiarot finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

In two of 32 games this season, Chiarot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).

Chiarot has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:37 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:11 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

