In the upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Austin Czarnik to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Czarnik stats and insights

Czarnik is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

Czarnik has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 85 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Czarnik recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:21 Away L 5-2 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:11 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 6-3 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:03 Home L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:07 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:00 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

