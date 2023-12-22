Allegan County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Allegan County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Ottawa High School at Zeeland East High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand River Preparatory at Black River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Holland, MI
- Conference: Alliance League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin High School at Saugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Saugatuck, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.