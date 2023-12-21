The Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) play the Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This matchup will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Seth Hubbard: 15.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Titus Wright: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Owen Lobsinger: 8.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jefferson Monegro: 7.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Anthony Crump: 4.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Tristan Enaruna: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Drew Lowder: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Tujautae Williams: 12.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tevin Smith: 7.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Dylan Arnett: 4.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank 176th 74.7 Points Scored 64.6 342nd 110th 67.9 Points Allowed 72.1 206th 127th 34.6 Rebounds 31.0 271st 21st 12.6 Off. Rebounds 9.5 157th 264th 6.4 3pt Made 7.6 171st 283rd 11.6 Assists 11.3 303rd 152nd 11.5 Turnovers 13.9 314th

