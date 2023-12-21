Thursday's contest between the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) and the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4) at Purcell Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-54 and heavily favors Notre Dame to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Broncos' last game on Sunday ended in a 78-76 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Michigan vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 85, Western Michigan 54

Other MAC Predictions

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

Against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on December 17, the Broncos picked up their signature win of the season, a 78-76 home victory.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

78-76 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 116) on December 17

54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 259) on November 16

58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 286) on November 25

75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 334) on November 29

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

16.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)

12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68) Alli Carlson: 6.0 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

6.0 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Hannah Spitzley: 8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

8.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Gabi Saxman: 1.7 PTS, 23.1 FG%

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos have a -24 scoring differential, falling short by 2.7 points per game. They're putting up 61.9 points per game, 253rd in college basketball, and are allowing 64.6 per outing to rank 199th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.