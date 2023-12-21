The Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) travel to face the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Western Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos are shooting 41.5% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 44.7% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.
  • Western Michigan is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 17th.
  • The Broncos average just 4.0 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Vikings give up (69.3).
  • Western Michigan has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Western Michigan averages 66.3 points per game. Away, it averages 62.0.
  • At home, the Broncos concede 73.5 points per game. On the road, they give up 77.8.
  • Western Michigan knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than on the road (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (24.5%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Notre Dame L 86-65 Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 Youngstown State L 72-68 University Arena
12/16/2023 @ UIC L 89-68 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
12/29/2023 Aquinas (MI) - University Arena
1/2/2024 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall

