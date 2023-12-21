We have high school basketball competition in Saint Joseph County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bangor High School at Centreville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Centreville, MI

Centreville, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Rivers High School at Otsego High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21

7:15 PM ET on December 21 Location: Otsego, MI

Otsego, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwardsburg High School at Sturgis High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21

7:15 PM ET on December 21 Location: Sturgis, MI

Sturgis, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

White Pigeon High School at Lawrence High School