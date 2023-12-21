Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Saginaw County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Swan Valley High School at Nouvel Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fitzgerald High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodrich High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Frankenmuth, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at Reese High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Reese, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
