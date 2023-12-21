The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-7) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
Oakland vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison

  • The RedHawks' 52.4 points per game are 19.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Golden Grizzlies allow.
  • Oakland is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.4 points.
  • The Golden Grizzlies record just 4.1 more points per game (76.6) than the RedHawks give up (72.5).
  • Oakland is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.5 points.
  • Miami (OH) has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the RedHawks allow to opponents (43.3%).
  • The RedHawks make 40.3% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oakland Leaders

  • Brooke Daniels: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.1 FG%
  • Linda van Schaik: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
  • Maddy Skorupski: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.8 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)
  • Markyia McCormick: 12.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50)
  • Alexis Johnson: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.2 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

Oakland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Detroit Mercy L 66-55 Calihan Hall
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 79-76 Athletics Center O'rena
12/17/2023 Toledo L 78-65 Athletics Center O'rena
12/21/2023 Miami (OH) - Athletics Center O'rena
12/29/2023 Northern Kentucky - Athletics Center O'rena
1/3/2024 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center

