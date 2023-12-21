How to Watch the Oakland vs. Miami (OH) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-7) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oakland vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison
- The RedHawks' 52.4 points per game are 19.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Golden Grizzlies allow.
- Oakland is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.4 points.
- The Golden Grizzlies record just 4.1 more points per game (76.6) than the RedHawks give up (72.5).
- Oakland is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.5 points.
- Miami (OH) has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.
- The Golden Grizzlies are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the RedHawks allow to opponents (43.3%).
- The RedHawks make 40.3% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Oakland Leaders
- Brooke Daniels: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.1 FG%
- Linda van Schaik: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
- Maddy Skorupski: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.8 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)
- Markyia McCormick: 12.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50)
- Alexis Johnson: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.2 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
Oakland Schedule
