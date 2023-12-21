Oakland vs. Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-5) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-7) at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 71-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oakland squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Golden Grizzlies suffered a 78-65 loss to Toledo.
Oakland vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
Oakland vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oakland 71, Miami (OH) 64
Other Horizon Predictions
Oakland Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Grizzlies beat the No. 250-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Akron Zips, 91-87, on November 6, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
Oakland 2023-24 Best Wins
- 91-87 on the road over Akron (No. 250) on November 6
- 79-76 at home over Central Michigan (No. 342) on December 9
Oakland Leaders
- Brooke Daniels: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.1 FG%
- Linda van Schaik: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
- Maddy Skorupski: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.8 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)
- Markyia McCormick: 12.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50)
- Alexis Johnson: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.2 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
Oakland Performance Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game (scoring 76.6 points per game to rank 63rd in college basketball while giving up 71.9 per contest to rank 309th in college basketball) and have a +42 scoring differential overall.
- The Golden Grizzlies score 88.4 points per game in home games, compared to 61.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 26.6 points per contest.
- Defensively, Oakland has played better in home games this year, giving up 65.4 points per game, compared to 80 in away games.
