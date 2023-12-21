Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Oakland County, Michigan today, we've got you covered below.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Bloomfield High School at Ferndale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Ferndale, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Royal Oak High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Oxford, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Novi High School at Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avondale High School at University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Ferndale, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roeper High School at University Liggett School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
