With three games on the NHL card Wednesday, you have plenty of opportunities to make an anytime goal-scorer wager. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +130 to score

Capitals vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 28 games

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +145 to score

Jets vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 Scheifele's stats: 11 goals in 30 games

Nikolaj Ehlers (Jets) +160 to score

Jets vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 Ehlers' stats: 10 goals in 30 games

Anze Kopitar (Kings) +180 to score

Kings vs. Kraken

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 Kopitar's stats: 13 goals in 28 games

Dylan Strome (Capitals) +185 to score

Capitals vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 Strome's stats: 12 goals in 28 games

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +185 to score

Kings vs. Kraken

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 Kempe's stats: 9 goals in 28 games

Tom Wilson (Capitals) +185 to score

Capitals vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 Wilson's stats: 10 goals in 28 games

Brock Nelson (Islanders) +185 to score

Islanders vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 Nelson's stats: 14 goals in 31 games

Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +195 to score

Red Wings vs. Jets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 DeBrincat's stats: 15 goals in 31 games

Gabriel Vilardi (Jets) +200 to score

Jets vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 Vilardi's stats: 5 goals in 12 games

