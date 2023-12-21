Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Muskegon County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mason County Central High School at Montague High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Montague, MI
  • Conference: West Michigan
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holton High School at Kent City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Kent City, MI
  • Conference: Central State Activities Associations
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitehall High School at Ravenna High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Ravenna, MI
  • Conference: West Michigan
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Springs High School at Mona Shores High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Norton Shores, MI
  • Conference: OK Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Muskegon Orchard View High School at Zion Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Byron Center, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

