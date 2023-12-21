Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Monroe County, Michigan today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ida High School at Whiteford High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 21

6:55 PM ET on December 21 Location: Ottawa Lake, MI

Ottawa Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Tecumseh High School at Bedford High School