The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Michigan State Spartans (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on B1G+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Stony Brook matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Stony Brook Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-22.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-21.5) 136.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends

Michigan State has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Spartans' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Stony Brook has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Seawolves' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Michigan State is 12th-best in the country. It is four spots below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Spartans have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1600 at the start of the season to +2500.

The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.

