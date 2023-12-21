How to Watch Michigan State vs. Stony Brook on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (6-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Michigan State Stats Insights
- This season, the Spartans have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Seawolves' opponents have made.
- Michigan State is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seawolves sit at 189th.
- The Spartans put up 74.4 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 71.5 the Seawolves give up.
- Michigan State is 6-1 when scoring more than 71.5 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Michigan State fared better at home last season, scoring 70.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game in road games.
- The Spartans ceded 61.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72 on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Michigan State fared better in home games last year, sinking 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 77-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|W 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|W 79-62
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
