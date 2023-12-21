The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-5) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (6-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Michigan State vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan State Stats Insights

This season, the Spartans have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Seawolves' opponents have made.

Michigan State is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Spartans are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seawolves sit at 189th.

The Spartans put up 74.4 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 71.5 the Seawolves give up.

Michigan State is 6-1 when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Michigan State fared better at home last season, scoring 70.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game in road games.

The Spartans ceded 61.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Michigan State fared better in home games last year, sinking 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule