Michigan State vs. Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's contest that pits the Michigan State Spartans (9-2) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6) at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-62 in favor of Michigan State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on December 21.
The Spartans head into this game following an 83-76 win over Richmond on Wednesday.
Michigan State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina
Michigan State vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan State 83, Coastal Carolina 62
Michigan State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans registered their signature win of the season on December 20, when they claimed an 83-76 victory over the Richmond Spiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in our computer rankings.
- Michigan State has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).
- Michigan State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).
Michigan State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-76 over Richmond (No. 54) on December 20
- 102-64 on the road over DePaul (No. 80) on November 30
- 95-69 over JMU (No. 109) on November 23
- 105-44 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 171) on November 16
- 99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 187) on November 12
Michigan State Leaders
- Julia Ayrault: 12.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.5 BLK, 51.5 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Moira Joiner: 16.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.4 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (31-for-73)
- DeeDee Hagemann: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.8 FG%, 56.8 3PT% (21-for-37)
- Theryn Hallock: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Tory Ozment: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 56.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
Michigan State Performance Insights
- The Spartans outscore opponents by 27.8 points per game (scoring 90.8 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while allowing 63.0 per outing to rank 161st in college basketball) and have a +306 scoring differential overall.
