MAC teams will be on Thursday's college basketball schedule for six games, including the Ball State Cardinals squaring off against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Ball State Cardinals vs. Georgia Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Ohio Bobcats at Butler Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Bellarmine Knights at Akron Zips 4:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Western Michigan Broncos at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Western Michigan Broncos at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Oakland Golden Grizzlies 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

Follow MAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!