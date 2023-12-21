Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leelanau County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Leelanau County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Leelanau County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckley High School at St Mary School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Lake Leelanau, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
