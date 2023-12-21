Khris Middleton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will take the court versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 132-119 win over the Spurs (his most recent action) Middleton posted 17 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Middleton's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.7 14.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.6 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.3 PRA -- 21.6 24.2 PR -- 17.4 19.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Magic

Middleton is responsible for taking 9.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 7.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks average the sixth-most possessions per game with 105.2. His opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have conceded 110.1 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Magic have given up 40.6 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

Giving up 23.3 assists per game, the Magic are the best squad in the NBA.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Magic are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

Khris Middleton vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 20 10 0 7 2 1 0

