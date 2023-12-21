If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Isabella County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Montcalm High School at Beal City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt Pleasant, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Alma High School at Shepherd High School