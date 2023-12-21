There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature Horizon teams. That includes the Cleveland State Vikings versus the Drexel Dragons.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Canisius Golden Griffins at Youngstown State Penguins 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida A&M Rattlers at Detroit Mercy Titans 1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cleveland State Vikings vs. Drexel Dragons 3:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Wright State Raiders vs. Wyoming Cowgirls 5:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - Miami (OH) RedHawks at Oakland Golden Grizzlies 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!