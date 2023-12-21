High school basketball is on the schedule today in Genesee County, Michigan, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clio High School at North Branch High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21

5:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: North Branch, MI

North Branch, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Swartz Creek High School at St Johns High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: St. Johns, MI

St. Johns, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Frankenmuth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21

7:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Frankenmuth, MI

Frankenmuth, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy