The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) play the Hampton Pirates (4-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 149.5.

Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Michigan -4.5 149.5

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Eastern Michigan outing has gone over 149.5 points.

Eastern Michigan has an average point total of 141.2 in its outings this year, 8.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Eagles have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Eastern Michigan won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Eagles have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -190 moneyline set for this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Eastern Michigan has a 65.5% chance to win.

Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Michigan 1 12.5% 66.8 148.3 74.4 149.9 144.5 Hampton 5 62.5% 81.5 148.3 75.5 149.9 153.1

Additional Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends

The Eagles record 8.7 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Pirates allow (75.5).

Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Michigan 5-3-0 0-0 5-3-0 Hampton 3-5-0 3-4 3-5-0

Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Michigan Hampton 6-7 Home Record 7-6 2-13 Away Record 1-13 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.