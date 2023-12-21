Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) face the Hampton Pirates (3-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Tyson Acuff: 22.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Arne Osojnik: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Yusuf Jihad: 8.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Julius Ellerbe: 3.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- John McGriff: 5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Hampton Players to Watch
Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton Stat Comparison
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Hampton AVG
|Hampton Rank
|317th
|67.4
|Points Scored
|82.5
|44th
|228th
|73
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|304th
|321st
|29.5
|Rebounds
|33.4
|173rd
|290th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|157th
|236th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|156th
|322nd
|10.8
|Assists
|14.5
|121st
|191st
|12
|Turnovers
|14.8
|341st
