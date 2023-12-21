Thursday's game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) and the Hampton Pirates (4-7) at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 79-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Eastern Michigan squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 79, Hampton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Hampton

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Michigan (-8.7)

Eastern Michigan (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Eastern Michigan has a 5-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Hampton, who is 3-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Eagles are 5-3-0 and the Pirates are 3-5-0.

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles average 66.8 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per outing (264th in college basketball). They have a -76 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

Eastern Michigan loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It is collecting 32.3 rebounds per game (335th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7 per contest.

Eastern Michigan connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (158th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 per contest its opponents make while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

The Eagles rank 274th in college basketball with 90.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 343rd in college basketball defensively with 100.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Eastern Michigan has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 11.5 per game (157th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.9 (330th in college basketball).

