The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) will attempt to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison

  • The Rattlers' 56.1 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 62.7 the Titans allow.
  • Florida A&M is 0-2 when it scores more than 62.7 points.
  • Detroit Mercy has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.1 points.
  • The 64.5 points per game the Titans score are 13 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (77.5).
  • This season the Titans are shooting 42.4% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Rattlers give up.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

  • Irene Murua: 11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.2 FG%
  • Emma Trawally Porta: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Myonna Hooper: 9.3 PTS, 47 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
  • Imani McNeal: 7.2 PTS, 33 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
  • Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Western Michigan W 62-59 University Arena
12/10/2023 @ Northern Illinois L 75-66 NIU Convocation Center
12/18/2023 @ Bellarmine W 59-49 Knights Hall
12/21/2023 Florida A&M - Calihan Hall
1/1/2024 Northern Kentucky - Calihan Hall
1/4/2024 @ IUPUI - IUPUI Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.