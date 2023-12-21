How to Watch the Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) will attempt to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Rattlers' 56.1 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 62.7 the Titans allow.
- Florida A&M is 0-2 when it scores more than 62.7 points.
- Detroit Mercy has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.1 points.
- The 64.5 points per game the Titans score are 13 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (77.5).
- This season the Titans are shooting 42.4% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Rattlers give up.
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Irene Murua: 11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.2 FG%
- Emma Trawally Porta: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Myonna Hooper: 9.3 PTS, 47 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
- Imani McNeal: 7.2 PTS, 33 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
Detroit Mercy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 62-59
|University Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|L 75-66
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|W 59-49
|Knights Hall
|12/21/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/1/2024
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/4/2024
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
