The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) will attempt to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers' 56.1 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 62.7 the Titans allow.

Florida A&M is 0-2 when it scores more than 62.7 points.

Detroit Mercy has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.1 points.

The 64.5 points per game the Titans score are 13 fewer points than the Rattlers give up (77.5).

This season the Titans are shooting 42.4% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Rattlers give up.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.2 FG%

11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.2 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Myonna Hooper: 9.3 PTS, 47 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

9.3 PTS, 47 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Imani McNeal: 7.2 PTS, 33 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

7.2 PTS, 33 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

Detroit Mercy Schedule