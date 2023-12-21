The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-11) visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6) after losing eight straight road games. The Chippewas are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The over/under is set at 139.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Detroit Mercy vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: McGuirk Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Central Michigan -5.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 139.5 points.

The average over/under for Detroit Mercy's contests this season is 138.5, one fewer point than this game's point total.

Detroit Mercy has only covered the spread twice in 11 opportunities this year.

Detroit Mercy has been underdogs in seven games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Titans have been at least a +190 moneyline underdog nine times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Detroit Mercy has an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit Mercy vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Michigan 4 44.4% 67.5 128.3 77.7 155.3 141.8 Detroit Mercy 5 45.5% 60.8 128.3 77.6 155.3 143

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

The Titans put up 16.9 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Chippewas give up to opponents (77.7).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Detroit Mercy vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Michigan 3-6-0 0-0 5-4-0 Detroit Mercy 2-9-0 2-7 4-7-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Central Michigan Detroit Mercy 6-8 Home Record 9-5 3-12 Away Record 5-13 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.