Thursday's game at Calihan Hall has the Detroit Mercy Titans (8-4) matching up with the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-7) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 71-59 win, as our model heavily favors Detroit Mercy.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Titans secured a 59-49 win over Bellarmine.

Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Mercy vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 71, Florida A&M 59

Other Horizon Predictions

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Titans picked up their best win of the season, a 76-60 victory over the Dayton Flyers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 205) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Detroit Mercy is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Detroit Mercy is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 205) on November 18

62-59 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 247) on December 6

59-50 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 259) on November 30

66-55 at home over Oakland (No. 262) on December 3

59-49 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 299) on December 18

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.2 FG%

11.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 59.2 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Myonna Hooper: 9.3 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

9.3 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Imani McNeal: 7.2 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

7.2 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Amaya Burch: 6.3 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +22 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.5 points per game (213th in college basketball) and give up 62.7 per contest (151st in college basketball).

