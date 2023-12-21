The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-11) will try to snap an 11-game losing stretch when visiting the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans' 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points lower than the Chippewas have given up to their opponents (48.0%).

Detroit Mercy has compiled a 0-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.0% from the field.

The Chippewas are the rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 271st.

The Titans average 16.9 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Chippewas give up (77.7).

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game last season, 5.2 more than it averaged on the road (73.9).

The Titans conceded 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 on the road.

Detroit Mercy made fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule