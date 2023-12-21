Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Clinton County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlotte High School at Ovid-Elsie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Elsie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamston High School at DeWitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Dewitt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
