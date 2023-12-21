Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Cass County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Heritage Christian Academy at Howardsville Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21

6:00 PM ET on December 21 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwardsburg High School at Sturgis High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21

7:15 PM ET on December 21 Location: Sturgis, MI

Sturgis, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomingdale High School at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21

7:30 PM ET on December 21 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI Conference: Southwest 10

Southwest 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School at Comstock High School