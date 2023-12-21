Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Calhoun County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Battle Creek Central High School at Loy Norrix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harper Creek High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hastings, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springport High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Homer, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School - Battle Creek at Kalamazoo Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delton Kellogg High School at Calhoun Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
