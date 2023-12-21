How to Watch the Bucks vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (16-10) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) on December 21, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Magic Additional Info
|Bucks vs Magic Injury Report
|Bucks vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Magic Prediction
|Bucks vs Magic Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Magic Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 47% of shots the Magic's opponents have knocked down.
- Milwaukee has a 17-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 18th.
- The Bucks put up 124.7 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 110.1 the Magic give up.
- Milwaukee is 18-5 when scoring more than 110.1 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks have performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 126.2 points per game, compared to 122.1 per game away from home.
- Defensively Milwaukee has been better in home games this year, allowing 119 points per game, compared to 119.6 on the road.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, the Bucks have performed better at home this year, sinking 14.5 per game, compared to 14.2 on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38% three-point percentage at home and a 38.6% clip away from home.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Foot
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.